76 Years of Love: Hudsonville couple celebrates unforgettable anniversary

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — In a tale of true enduring love, Earl and Erma VanNortwick have defied the odds, celebrating an astonishing 76 years together Wednesday. The Hudsonville couple has proven that true love can stand the test of time.

“We've never carried grudges,” 93-year-old Erma said Wednesday. “Never, he's been my sweetheart.”

Earl is still looking healthy and happy at the age of 96.

Their journey began on a Saturday night in Alma, where they first met at a dance held above a JC Penney.

"He was home from the Navy, and he just happened to run into me,” Erma recalled. "And I liked him ... I still like him."

The pair tied the knot on June 26, 1948, and have been inseparable ever since.

After their wedding, Earl had to return to post-war service for about six months.

“The shooting part was over. I was in the cleanup,” Earl said.

Initially making their home on an acre in Alma, they would soon end up in Clare for work.

Earl was transferred by Consumers Energy, making him the first dispatch operator for the utility company in the area.

When his father died, the couple moved back to Alma. They settled on about 80 acres of land his dad had. It was there where their three kids were born and raised.

“All three of them were very good in school. ... I was very proud of them,” Erma said. “They have all been married a long time.”

Holidays still invite their now massive extended family into their Hudsonville home.

They ended up in Ottawa County after buying a restaurant in Holland.

The pair operated the business successfully for about three years before selling it and moving on.

But, like their marriage, the restaurant is still going strong. It is now known as The Itty Bitty Bar.

It is clear sitting across from the couple that they genuinely enjoy being in each other's presence.

Despite that bond, their religious beliefs were once at odds.

"I was brought up to go to church, and that was very important to me. … My husband was just the opposite. He didn't go,” Erma recalled.

That was until a nearly tragic accident that happened when their kids were still young.

"I had the tractor and a wagon, and a car ran into the back of us. Kids are flying every which way,” Earl explained.

Later that night, something powerful happened.

“When we got home that night, he got down on his knees by our bed, and he said to me, 'Will you pray?' And I said yes,” Erma said.

Earl chimed in, “It was a miracle somebody didn’t die.”

After that, they were on the same page spiritually.

As they celebrate the incredible milestone, they remain grateful for every day they share together.

“We’re just praising the Lord, thanking him for every day he gives us,” Erma said with a gentle smile. “Because we are getting old, and we want to be ready to meet him. So whatever he has in mind is what we're ready for."

Happy 76th Anniversary, Earl and Erma!

