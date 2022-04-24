Watch
75-year-old dies, two others hurt in fiery crash near Battle Creek

Michigan State Police
Posted at 3:18 AM, Apr 24, 2022
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a crash that killed a 75-year-old woman near Battle Creek.

It happened Saturday night on M-66 at D Drive South near Battle Creek.

Troopers say a Ford Fusion caught fire after slamming into a Chevrolet Trailblazer that turned northbound onto M-66. The Fusion was headed southbound at the time.

Troopers say the passenger in the Trailblazer, Maureen Griswol, 75, died in the crash.

The drivers of the Trailblazer and Fusion both went to Bronson in Kalamazoo for treatment. Their conditions weren’t released.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Police, Leroy Township Fire Department, Life Care Ambulance, West Michigan Air Care, and Bud’s Towing all worked the crash.

Staff and patrons at Station 66 Diner also helped out at the scene.

