74-Year-Old Norton Shores Woman Disappears After Casino Visit, Police Investigate

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 74-year-old Nancy Bloomquist, a resident of Norton Shores who has been reported missing under concerning circumstances.

According to police, Ms. Bloomquist was last known to have traveled to the Little River Casino on April 3. Surveillance footage shows her leaving the casino at approximately 5:30 p.m. and driving southbound on US-31. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Nancy Bloomquist is believed to be driving a white 2024 GMC Terrain with Michigan license plate EJQ3184.

Anyone who may have seen Nancy or her vehicle, or who has any information that could assist in locating her, is urged to contact:



Norton Shores Police Department during business hours at (231) 733-2691

Muskegon Central Dispatch at (231) 722-3524 (available 24/7)

Or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (231) 72-CRIME

The Norton Shores Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help in this ongoing investigation.

