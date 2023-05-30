7 juveniles arrested following 130 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle on US-131

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Seven juvenile suspects were arrested early Sunday morning following a vehicular pursuit reaching speeds of 130 mph in Lake County.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says their deputies were involved in the chase, which occurred in Big Rapids Township along US-131.

We’re told MCSO was informed a stolen vehicle traveled south from US-10 at ludicrous speed at 1:30 a.m., prompting deputies to deploy stop sticks on the south side of Perry Avenue.

The vehicle left the Big Rapids exit and drove back onto US-131 when one of its tires were spiked, ending the chase, authorities say.

MCSO says all seven suspects were apprehended. Two of them were taken to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A loaded gun was also discovered beneath the driver’s seat, deputies add.

