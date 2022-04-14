Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

67-year-old Cassopolis man dies in Penn Township head-on crash

IMG_1657.JPG
Cass County Sheriff's Office
IMG_1657.JPG
Posted at 3:40 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 16:36:19-04

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 67-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash in Penn Township Thursday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Gards Prairie Road on M-60 at around 6:30 a.m.

The deceased victim has been identified as Richard Affriseo of Cassopolis.

A 19-year-old Cassopolis resident was also involved in the crash, deputies say. We’re told the 19-year-old was taken to South Bend Memorial for treatment.

Both people did not wear seat belts when the crash took place, and it is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were involved, authorities explain.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News