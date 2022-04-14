67-year-old Cassopolis man dies in Penn Township head-on crash

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 67-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash in Penn Township Thursday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Gards Prairie Road on M-60 at around 6:30 a.m.

The deceased victim has been identified as Richard Affriseo of Cassopolis.

A 19-year-old Cassopolis resident was also involved in the crash, deputies say. We’re told the 19-year-old was taken to South Bend Memorial for treatment.

Both people did not wear seat belts when the crash took place, and it is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were involved, authorities explain.

The crash is currently under investigation.

