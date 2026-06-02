65-year-old bicyclist killed in Wayland Township crash

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a bicycle late Monday night.

According to a post from MSP Fifth District on X, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. June 1 along 129th Avenue near 10th Street. Investigators say a westbound passenger vehicle struck a bicyclist riding in the roadway. The victim, a 65-year-old man from Wayland, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. According to MSP, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. Seatbelt use has not been confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.

State police are reminding the public that bicyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as drivers. Michigan law requires at least 3 feet of space when passing a cyclist. Riders should wear helmets and bright or reflective gear, especially at night.

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