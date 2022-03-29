Watch
60-year-old man dies after falling 60+ feet from tree in Oceana County

CLAY BANKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A commercial tree trimmer has died after falling more than 60 feet from a tree in Clay Banks Township Tuesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the 60-year-old Ovid man fell before 1 p.m. We’re told attempts were made to save his life but the man died on the scene.

MIOSHA is assisting MSP in the investigation, but state troopers say they do not suspect foul play.

