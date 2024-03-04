6 animals dead, barn a total loss after Oceana County fire

WALKERVILLE, Mich. — Six animals were killed in a Walkerville barn fire Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the 9100 block of East Harrison Road, according to the Walkerville Area Fire Department (WAFD).

We’re told the barn’s owners were sleeping inside the house when the incident took place.

WAFD says the barn is considered a total loss. A 1991 Toyota pickup truck was also damaged.

Fire officials believe the fire was caused by a heat lamp.

