5th annual Walk for the Red raises funds, awareness for firefighters battling cancer

ADA, Mich. — Firefighters coming together to walk, raise funds and awareness for their brothers and sisters diagnosed with cancer. It's a journey of more than 100 miles that started on the east side of the state and ended right here in West Michigan.

It's a selfless career that takes a lot of bravery, and one that Joseph Warne has been apart of for 14 years. He’s a Macomb Township firefighter and the President of Neighbors United.

“I always want to help people and I wound up down on my luck at one point in my life, and if it wasn't for a great group of friends to pick me back up, I would have never made it,” explained Warne.

Their biggest focus is Walking for the Red. It’s his way of paying it forward to other firefighters battling cancer and the families of those who’ve lost that fight.

“Anywhere between nine and 25%, we're more likely to contract cancer through our occupation, through smoke, through anything from the vehicles that we're touching, through the exhaust fumes in the station…so that's what makes us more likely to get cancer over the long run,” said Warne.

The fifth annual event helps to raise money to financially support firefighters with cancer with everything from hospital bills to gas money to get to their treatments. The 140 mile walk took four days, starting in Macomb Township and ending Sunday, in Ada.

Last year, they raised $137,000. This year, they believe they’ll hit around $200,000.

“Every year it gets bigger and better, but then every year more firefighters have cancer, and so it's hard to do and it’s heartwarming.” said Connie Macdougal.

Joey Romanelli also came out to Walk for the Red. He is the youngest person to participate in the long journey at just 17-years-old.

“Right now I feel brand new, I don't know why, last night my legs felt paralyzed,” said Romanelli.

He has dreams of one day becoming a firefighter himself and plans to Walk for the Red again next year.

“To help people and make a difference in the world…to be part of something bigger than myself,” said Romanelli.

Neighbors United is currently helping around 56 firefighters with the goal of giving them each $5,000. You can donate here.

