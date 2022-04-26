Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

51-year-old Dowagiac man injured in Cass County rollover crash

Cass County Sheriff's Office 02062022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Cass County Sheriff's Office 02062022
Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 15:22:15-04

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 51-year-old man has been hospitalized following a crash in Silver Creek Township Tuesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the crash happened near Haley Road on Sister Lakes Road.

We’re told the driver from Dowagiac was traveling south on Sister Lakes Road when the car left the road and flipped over. Deputies say the driver was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

The man was subsequently taken to Lakeland Hospital, authorities tell us.

CCSO says the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News