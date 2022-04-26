51-year-old Dowagiac man injured in Cass County rollover crash

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 51-year-old man has been hospitalized following a crash in Silver Creek Township Tuesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the crash happened near Haley Road on Sister Lakes Road.

We’re told the driver from Dowagiac was traveling south on Sister Lakes Road when the car left the road and flipped over. Deputies say the driver was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

The man was subsequently taken to Lakeland Hospital, authorities tell us.

CCSO says the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.

