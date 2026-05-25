50 pounds of meth seized in drug bust; Kalamazoo man arrested

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities say a major narcotics trafficker is in custody following a months-long investigation that culminated in a high-speed chase, an eight-hour manhunt, and the seizure of 50 pounds of crystal meth.

The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) identified a 31-year-old Kalamazoo man as one of Southwest Michigan’s largest methamphetamine distributors. On May 21, 2026, detectives were watching the suspect when he allegedly met with his suspected supplier. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect sped away.

Deputies pursued the vehicle until spike strips were deployed on U.S. 31 near Berrien Springs, disabling the suspect’s car. The man then fled on foot. The search involved K-9 units, drones, and perimeter teams from multiple agencies. After eight hours, officers captured the suspect on May 22.

Inside the disabled vehicle — approximately 50 pounds of crystal meth were recovered, a quantity authorities say could have caused devastating harm in the community.

The suspect was evaluated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Berrien County Jail. He faces charges for Fleeing and Eluding Police, Resisting and Obstructing Police, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. Law enforcement says he also had an outstanding felony warrant from Van Buren County tied to another fleeing incident in this same investigation, and pending bond in Kent County from a firearms arrest in Grand Rapids on April 20, 2026.

The bust involved SWET, the DEA, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 teams, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety K-9, Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police, Pokagon Band Tribal Police, and Michigan State Police Fifth District Crime Prevention Squad.

Authorities note that drug overdoses in Southwest Michigan kill more people each year than fatal car crashes and homicides combined — underscoring the danger posed by traffickers.

If you have information about illegal drug activity, email MSP-PROTECT@michigan.gov or call the anonymous tip line at 269-982-8664. If you need help with substance abuse, contact Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health at 800-781-0353.

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