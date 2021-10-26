Watch
5-year-old boy shot by sibling in Lake County

Posted at 9:41 AM, Oct 26, 2021
ELK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 5-year-old boy was shot by his 13-year-old sibling Monday.

Deputies, along with officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, responded just before 4:30 p.m. to a home on Oakwood Lane in Elk Township, according to a news release Tuesday.

When they arrived, law enforcement found the 5-year-old had been shot with a .22 revolver handgun.

He was transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital by AeroMed, where he is listed in “stable” condition.

Deputies say several unsecured firearms were found in the home.

Anyone with information related to this incident may contact Det/Lt. Nixon at 231-745-2712.

