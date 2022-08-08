5 road projects start this week-- 3 in West Michigan

MICHIGAN — Governor Whitmer announced 5 more construction projects Monday morning, supporting temporary jobs in each area and updating road infrastructures.

The Governor's office says by the end of 2022 the state of Michigan will have invested 70% more into road work than the previous four years— fixing over 16,000 lane-miles and 1,200 bridges.

This round of projects includes work in Kent, Van Buren, and Berrien counties.

Monday, August 8th through mid-September, people driving past Sparta on M-37 will have to detour through town between 15 Mile and 13 Mile Roads. MDOT is putting $400K into repairing the bridge over Nash Creek, providing safer, smoother driving and extending the life of the bridge.

Starting Wednesday, August 10th through August 24th, single-lane closures should be expected on I-94 near Pipestone Road. It's budgeted at $7.3 million and includes pavement repairs, buiding median crossovers, and emergency pull-offs.

This work helps lay the foundation for a later project to rebuild the freeway between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue.

Repaving of the ramps at 32nd Avenue/Covert and the I-196 Business Loop on I-196 near South Haven begins August 8th as well.

Ramps will be closed on and off through August 21st. The project will cost $783,000 and impact just under 2 miles of ramps

The newly announced projects include maintenance on ramps in Ingham and Clare Counties that should last from August 8th through August 25th.