4 people from West MI arrested after Northern MI human trafficking sting

EVART, Mich. — Four people from West Michigan were arrested after a human trafficking sting in Northern Michigan last week.

Investigators with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office say the four suspects, ages 25-to-34, went to Evart Friday with intentions of having sex with someone under the age of 15.

The sheriff's office says the suspects are from Allegan, Howard City, Six Lakes and Twin Lake.

Right now, officials say the suspects are facing charges for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime; however, prosecutors are seeking even more charges.

The sheriff’s office says a number of agencies helped with the bust, including Homeland Security, the FBI, Michigan State Police, along with the Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo County sheriff’s offices.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube