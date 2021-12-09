4 arrested after drugs, firearms, stolen property recovered in New Buffalo Township

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities seized illegal drugs, guns and a variety of stolen items following the execution of a search warrant in Berrien County on Monday.

Michigan State Police say their Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) collaborated with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office in the execution of a search warrant in New Buffalo Township Monday morning after many complaints were filed regarding drug trafficking on El Dorado Boulevard off I-94.

During the search warrant’s execution, authorities recovered meth, a substance believed to be heroin, firearms and a host of objects suspected to have been stolen out of Michigan and Indiana, according to SWET.

Efforts are underway to identify the owners of the stolen items.

We’re told four of five suspects were placed in custody, facing felony drugs and firearms charges with pending charges for the stolen items.

