3rd Thursdays in Downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to shop at a local business or perhaps see some cool art then you might want to visit Downtown Grand Rapids the third Thursday of the month for 3rd Thursdays.

The event is hosted by Avenue for the Arts and features locally owned shops, boutiques, restaurants, art galleries and more.

Businesses participating in 3rd Thursdays will be open until 9 p.m. which gives you the opportunity to shop, dine and stroll through Downtown Grand Rapids.

3rd Thursdays replaces First Fridays, a similar event in Grand Rapids. The event will be held on the third Thursday of every month from 5-9 p.m..