Annual Pride Festival returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids annual Pride Festival returned for its 36th year. What started in 1988 has since grown into one of the largest one-day events in the city.

People from all over enjoyed food, live music, drag shows, and community.

"I made the trip down from Mount Pleasant, just so I could celebrate being my queer self and my hometown," Luke Nichols told Fox 17.

While this was Luke's second year attending, they feel it was the best one yet. "To me pride, it really kind of means community. I've felt a lot of love from the queer community. It's been the first place I feel like I've really fit in."

Bethany Schutter has been going for five years now, and every year she tries to make it special for those who need a little extra love. "I'm a teacher and I'm a mom. And one of the most important things to me is that kids feel loved and accepted," she said. "I think human touch is something super important to people. And there are a lot of people who don't get that and so I just want to make sure that I'm out here we're giving out hugs."

If you missed the festival hosted by the Grand Rapids Pride Center, more events can be found here.

