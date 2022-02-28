36-year-old Cass County man dies after being ejected from vehicle

CASS, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff’s Department was called to investigate a single-vehicle crash with injuries near the intersection of Calvin Hill St and Turpin Road, Jefferson Township, Cass County Michigan shortly before 5:00 pm on Sunday.

A 36-year-old Cassopolis resident, William Jones, was traveling Southbound on Robinson Road and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Jones was pronounced dead on the scene and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the single-vehicle crash.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Penn Township Fire Department and Pride Care EMS assisted on the scene.

