34 local superintendents call for action amid rise in gun deaths

(WXMI) — A coalition of West Michigan superintendents released a joint statement expressing concerns over the rise in gun deaths among local youths.

The joint letter, signed by 34 superintendents, states their top priority is to prevent violent tragedies from happening at schools.

Citing data from Johns Hopkins University, they say guns are the leading cause of death for Americans 18 and under with 19,000 killed or injured annually.

“We recognize that gun violence is a complex issue,” the letter reads. “However, if we are to reverse these trends, it is essential we have meaningful conversations about gun control, mental health, and social and emotional learning.”

The letter goes on to say those conversations should include students, families, mental health experts, law enforcement agencies and local organizations.

Signatures from the following superintendents were included at the bottom of the letter:

Kevin Polston (Kentwood Public Schools)

Jim Alston (Kelloggsville Public Schools)

Dr. Kevin Macina (Byron Center Public Schools)

Gerald Hopkins (Kenowa Hills Public Schools)

Scott Smith (Cedar Springs Public Schools)

Bill Crane (Kent City Community Schools)

Dr. Heidi Kattula (East Grand Rapids Public Schools)

Ron Koehler (Kent Intermediate School District)

Daniel Behm (Forest Hills Public Schools)

Nate Fowler (Lowell Area Public Schools)

Bill Fetterhoff (Godwin Heights Public Schools)

Dr. Steve Matthews (Rockford Public Schools)

Dr. Leadriane Roby (Grand Rapids Public Schools)

Joel Stoner (Sparta Area Public Schools)

Craig Hoekstra (Wyoming Public Schools)

Craig McCarthy (Thornapple Kellogg Public Schools)

Dr. Dedrick Martin (Caledonia Community Schools)

Al Cumings (Tri-County Area Schools)

Randy Lindquist (Muskegon Area ISD)

Steve Edwards (Reeths-Puffer Schools)

Bill O’Brien (Mona Shores Public Schools)

Dr. Jerry McDowell (Whitehall District Schools)

Jeff Johnson (Montague Area Public Schools)

Dr. Kyle Mayer (Ottawa Area ISD)

Dr. Adam Bayne (Holton Public Schools)

Scott Grimes (Grand Haven Area Public Schools)

Curt Babcock (North Muskegon Public Schools)

Dr. Doug VanderJagt (Hudsonville Public Schools)

Dr. Tim Travis (Saugatuck Public Schools)

Dennis Furton (Spring Lake Public Schools)

Tim Bearden (West Ottawa Public Schools)

William Brown (Allegan Area ESA)

Gary Wood (Hopkins Public Schools)

Dr. Jason Jeffrey (West Shore Educational Service District)

"Only by working together, can we create safe and supportive environments for our children," the letter concludes. "Our children deserve no less."

Read the full letter below:

Superintendent Position Statement - Reducing Youth Gun Deaths by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube