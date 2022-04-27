33% of lead pipes replaced in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — One third of Benton Harbor’s lead pipes have been replaced.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says improving weather conditions and increased staff have accelerated the replacement process of the city’s 4,400 lead service lines.

We’re told 542 pipes have been swapped out for copper pipes in the last month, with a total of 1,500 lines replaced or verified as lead-free since the project began.

About 2,900 pipes remain, according to the state health department.

Click here to track the progress on this project.

State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

