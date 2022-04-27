Watch
33% of lead pipes replaced in Benton Harbor

Michigan Water Improvements
FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, a lead pipe is shown after being replaced by a copper water supply line to a home in Flint, Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $500 million plan Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, to upgrade drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in Michigan with actions such as replacing lead service lines and removing chemical pollutants. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — One third of Benton Harbor’s lead pipes have been replaced.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says improving weather conditions and increased staff have accelerated the replacement process of the city’s 4,400 lead service lines.

We’re told 542 pipes have been swapped out for copper pipes in the last month, with a total of 1,500 lines replaced or verified as lead-free since the project began.

About 2,900 pipes remain, according to the state health department.

