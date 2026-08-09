32-year-old man shot multiple times in Albion, police investigating

ALBION, Mich. — The Albion Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left a 32-year-old man injured Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. to West Center Street near South Ann and South Pearl streets for reports of a shooting, according to a statement posted by the department.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old Albion man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators said they are pursuing multiple leads and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Sgt. William Lazarus at wlazarus@cityofalbionmi.gov or 517-629-7854, or Detective Lt. Nicole Wygant at nwygant@cityofalbionmi.gov or 517-629-7824.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.

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