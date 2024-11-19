3 West Michigan marching bands compete in national championships

(WXMI) — Seven Michigan marching bands competed on the national stage this weekend for the annual Bands of America Grand National Championships. Some local bands reached the semifinals!

Three bands from West Michigan participated at the event in Indianapolis: Jenison, Reeths-Puffer and Rockford. That’s out of more than 100 marching bands from across the nation.

The championship took place Thursday to Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Rockford and Jenison made the top 35, reaching the semifinal round. They placed 25th and 26th respectively.

Jenison and Reeths-Puffer both won state titles in their divisions. Rockford took home second place in theirs.

Congratulations to all bands who competed!

