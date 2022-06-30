Watch Now
3 taken to hospital after crash in Martiny Township

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jun 30, 2022
MARTINY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car personal injury accident on Thursday at around 3:34 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on 120th Avenue near 12 Mile Road in Martiny Township in Mecosta County. A 29-year-old male from Oakwood Georgia was traveling east on 13 Mile. He failed to yield for a stop sign and collided with a car that was traveling south on 120th Avenue. The other car was driven by a 57-year-old man from Remus.

Both drivers, as well as one passenger, were taken to a hospital by EMS for injuries.

