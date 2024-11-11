Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 hurt after serious head-on crash in Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff's Office 08152020
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
file photo
Berrien County Sheriff's Office 08152020
Posted

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hurt after a head-on crash in New Buffalo Township Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near US Highway 12 and Grand Beach Road, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told a Chevrolet Malibu headed east on US-12 when it crossed the centerline and hit a westbound Nissan Rogue in the front driver’s side. Witnesses say the Malibu may not have had its headlights activated.

Deputies say the Malibu driver, a 27-year-old Indiana man, was pinned in the car and needed to be removed with the Jaws of Life. He was hospitalized with numerous broken bones among other injuries. His 26-year-old passenger did not have her seat belt on and was hospitalized with life-threatening head injuries.

BCSO says the driver in the other car, a 57-year-old Indiana man, was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

It’s not known if alcohol or speed were involved in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
America-Votes-2024_1200x1200.jpg

The latest election news is on FOX 17