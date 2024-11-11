3 hurt after serious head-on crash in Berrien County

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hurt after a head-on crash in New Buffalo Township Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near US Highway 12 and Grand Beach Road, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told a Chevrolet Malibu headed east on US-12 when it crossed the centerline and hit a westbound Nissan Rogue in the front driver’s side. Witnesses say the Malibu may not have had its headlights activated.

Deputies say the Malibu driver, a 27-year-old Indiana man, was pinned in the car and needed to be removed with the Jaws of Life. He was hospitalized with numerous broken bones among other injuries. His 26-year-old passenger did not have her seat belt on and was hospitalized with life-threatening head injuries.

BCSO says the driver in the other car, a 57-year-old Indiana man, was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

It’s not known if alcohol or speed were involved in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

