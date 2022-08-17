3 hurt after boat hits breakwall, overturns near Petoskey

PETOSKEY, Mich. — The US Coast Guard says three people were seriously hurt when their 20-foot boat crashed into a breakwall near Petoskey.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in Little Traverse Bay, according to Michigan State Police.

The coast guard says two people were thrown onto the breakwall and one stayed onboard.

When troopers arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman Florida woman with severe injuries to her right arm.

They say a 41-year-old Massachusetts man suffered injuries to his head and face.

Troopers also found a 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids who was yelling for help as he drifted in the sinking boat.

The Harbor Springs Police Department was able to rescue the man using its marine patrol boat.

All three people were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

State police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Now, the coast guard is working to retrieve the partially submerged boat from the bay.

