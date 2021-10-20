3 hospitalized, baby evaluated after crash in Courtland Township

COURTLAND TWP., Mich. — 3 people were hospitalized and a baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation after a crash involving 2 vehucles in Courtland Township Tuesday evening (Oct. 19).

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Camelot Drive NE and 10 Mile Road NE.

3 adults were hospitalized following the crash to treat non-life threatening injuries.

1 baby involved in the crash was also transported to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

