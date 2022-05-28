27 cats found being horded in Olive Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is conducting an animal cruelty investigation that involves multiple cats being horded.

On May 19, Ottawa County Animal Control deputies received a tip of multiple cats being housed in a storage shed in the 10300 block of Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township. Animal Control and Road Patrol located the structure, which was approximately 8 feet x 5 feet in size. Inside, 27 cats were discovered, with some that were injured or in poor health. Several of the cats were also pregnant. It is reported that they were living in unsanitary conditions. The cats were then removed with the assistance of the Harbor Humane Society and treated by a veterinarian.

On Friday, the investigation led to a residence in the 14300 block of Essenburg Drive in Holland Township, as well as another property in the 5700 block of 104th Avenue in Olive Township. No other endangered animals were found during a search of the properties.

The owner of the cats has been identified as a 68-year-old Holland Township woman. The investigation is currently ongoing. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for potential animal cruelty criminal charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT (745368). Tips can also be submitted online.

