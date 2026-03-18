26-year-old man appears in court for shooting at I-94 rest stop

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says the suspect of a shooting along I-94 in Watervliet Township appeared in court Tuesday, facing multiple charges. 26-year-old Noah Ditchie of Kalamazoo was arraigned on charges for assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession.

BCSO says the incident happened around 7:12 P.M. Monday, March 16 at a rest stop along westbound I-94. Officials say a 34-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in St. Joseph with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Authorities say the victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional criminal charges have been filed for Ditchie related to a reported carjacking and assault of a 37-year-old Illinois man.

Ditchie is being held at the BCSO Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. BCSO says the incident remains an open investigation.

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