25th Anniversary of the Michigan Irish Music Festival kicks off in Muskegon

The Michigan Irish Music Festival is kicking off its 25th year on September 12-15th at the Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon.

Celebrating Irish culture near the lakeshore, this year's festival will have bands, food vendors, and a wide array of sessions around music including "Learn to Play the Tin Whistle" and "Folklore & Hip Hop". History will be a big focus too, including "Celtic Mythology" and "The Irish in the American Civil War."

Festival Pass and Single Day tickets are available now, with children 12 and under getting in for free, but they will still need a ticket code.

A separate ticket is needed for the offered classes like the Saturday Five Farms Cocktail Class, or Craft Beef Class

The Festival Pass also lets you onto the festival grounds for the weekend and Thursday evening's Pub Preview Party.

Thursday Pub Preview Party: $10

Friday: $20

Saturday: $35

Sunday: $15 (Sunday admission is free entry between 10:30 am and noon)

