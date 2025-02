BARRY TOWNSHIP — Around 2:10 AM February 2nd, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash that killed a Delton woman on Orchard Road near Kingsbury Road.

Investigators have identified her as 25-year-old Kaylee Ward-Justice.

The initial investigation showed a 2011 Chrysler 200 was traveling east, and ran off the roadway striking a tree.

The crash is still under investigation.

