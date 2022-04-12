$20 million in federal funding announced for West Michigan public transportation

WASHINGTON, DC — Public transportation in West Michigan will receive more than $20 million in federal funding. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation will be awarding the funds to Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

Grand Rapids will receive more than $15 million in funding. Kalamazoo will receive more than $4 million. The funding will allow the two cities to purchase new buses and railcars, address repair backlogs, and transition to more sustainable, climate-friendly technologies. The goal of the funding is to help the cities modernize and expand their fleets.

Last year, Senator Peters and Senator Stabenow helped enact the Infrastructure and Jobs Act. “Michiganders utilize public transportation every day to get groceries, stay connected with loved ones, and go to work, school, and appointments,” said Senator Peters. “I was proud to help secure this critical investment in the bipartisan infrastructure law – to bolster Michigan’s economy, create good-paying jobs, and to ensure our public transit infrastructure can safely and efficiently transport Michiganders to where they need to go.”

“Public transportation provides a lifeline for many people to make sure they can get to their jobs, doctor appointments, and grocery stores,” said Senator Stabenow. “This funding will make sure that our transportation agencies can continue to provide these vital services.”

