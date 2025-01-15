2 school buses, 1 ambulance involved in Benton Harbor collision

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Two school buses and an ambulance were involved in a Benton Harbor crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of M-139 and Empire Avenue at around 1:30 p.m., according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told the ambulance was responding to reports of someone having a cardiac arrest when it traveled north toward the intersection on M-139. The ambulance’s lights and siren were active at the time.

Deputies explain the traffic light had just turned red for the north- and southbound lanes when an eastbound school bus crossed the intersection at the green light.

The bus pulled into the path of the ambulance, causing the former to get hit into the westbound lanes and into the path of another school bus, the sheriff’s office explains. The buses crashed head-on.

BCSO says four students were on the buses. Minor injuries were reported on one of the buses. No one was hurt on the other bus. Paramedics inside the ambulance received serious injuries but are expected to survive. They were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected contributors to the crash, which remains under investigation.

