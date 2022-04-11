Watch
2 people hospitalized in Georgetown Township crash

Posted at 8:27 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 20:27:36-04

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a 2-car crash in Georgetown Township Sunday evening.

Authorities say the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Fillmore Street, west of 42nd Avenue.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old Allendale boy was driving westbound on Fillmore and fell asleep at the wheel, crossing the centerline and colliding with another car.

The driver of the car he collided with, a 19-year-old woman from Muskegon, was pinned into the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel. She was transported to a nearby hospital for serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old boy sustained moderate non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

