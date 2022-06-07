2 local breweries create new beer to support LGBTQ+ community

GRAND RAPIDS/SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Two local breweries are teaming up to raise awareness for issues facing the LGBTQ+ community and to benefit the Grand Rapids Pride Center (GRPC).

Brewery Vivant and Guardian Brewing Company have produced a new beer, which will be released Thursday, June 9 ahead of Grand Rapids’ 34th annual Pride Festival, according to Brewery Vivant.

The new brew, dubbed Werk Boots, was developed in the span of two days and has a “dry, effervescent, crisp and tart” flavor with a citrus aftertaste, the Grand Rapids brewery tells us.

“This has been a dream of mine since I started brewing with Brewery Vivant,” says Ciaran Leask. “It was an amazing experience to be able to gather a group of like-minded beer queers from Michigan and just do what we love — make and talk beer.”

We’re told Werk Boots will be served in cans and on draft at Brewery Vivant and on draft at Guardian Brewing Company.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube