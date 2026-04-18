2 injured in Porter Township crash, passenger "not wearing a seatbelt"

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Friday night single vehicle crash in Porter Township that left two people injured. Officials say dispatch got the call for the crash around 7:45 P.M. Friday near Bellows Road south of Sweet Road.

Investigators say the vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old heading south, when the vehicle collided with a log in the roadway. This caused the driver to lose control, hit a tree, and overturn the vehicle.

A 19-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle because he wasn't wearing a seatbelt, authorities say. The passenger was taken to a local hospital, and the driver was treated for injuries at the scene.

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