2 injured after rollover crash near Coopersville

Posted at 1:19 AM, Jun 04, 2022
POLKTON TWP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a rollover crash near Coopersville.

The crash happened shortly before 11:00 on WB I-96 near 88th Avenue in Polkton Township.

Ottawa County Sheriff's say a 23-year-old man from South Lyon was driving westbound on the stretch of freeway when he got distracted and sideswiped a 2013 Chevrolet that was being driven by a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man, causing it to rollover.

Shortly after the rollover, the 31-year-old was hit by another car that was being driven by a 64-year-old Grand Haven man.

Two passengers in the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

