2 in custody after multiple shots fired at St. Joseph home

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Two people were arrested after reports of shots fired in St. Joseph Saturday morning.

The St. Joseph Public Safety Department (SJPSD) says the incident occurred near Church and Jones streets before noon.

We’re told authorities found a home that had sustained multiple gunshots.

Two people were inside the home at the time but were unharmed in the shooting, authorities say.

SJPSD tells us an investigation led to the arrests of a 38-year-old man and 31-year-old woman. They are scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

