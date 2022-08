GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people were arrested Friday night after a standoff at a Grand Rapids home.

The standoff happened at a home on Ionia Avenue & Putnam Street.

Grand Rapids Police stopped a car in the area before it fled. The car eventually parked in the back of the house and those in the car went inside the house.

Police surrounded the home and the suspects eventually surrendered to police.

It's unclear why police pulled the car over. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.