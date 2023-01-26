2 in custody, 1 at large in Benton Harbor homicide case

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Warrants have been authorized for open murder against three suspects in a Benton Harbor homicide case.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) says 22-year-old Immanuel Williams Jr., 19-year-old Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr. and 18-year-old Denarion Evans are accused for the death of Leon “Red” Johnson.

We’re told Williams was arrested in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

Little turned himself in, according to public safety officials. Evans is still at large.

BHDPS credits Michigan State Police, KDPS, KTPD and BCSD for their assistance in the case.

Those with knowledge of Evans’s whereabouts are urged to connect with investigators by calling 269-927-0293 or 269-895-6948.

