Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 hospitalized after house fire in Wakeshema Township

The fire department says the house is a total loss
Kalamazoo fire being investigated as suspicious
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Kalamazoo fire being investigated as suspicious
Posted at 4:15 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 16:16:41-04

WAKESHEMA TWP., Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a house fire in South Kalamazoo County Sunday morning.

The South Kalamazoo County Fire authority says they were dispatched to the fire around 2 a.m. in Wakeshema Township.

The video below, shot by authorities, shows the fire fully engulfing the home minutes after crews got to the scene.

Fire officials learned at the scene that 8 people were residing in the home, which had no working smoke detectors.

Everyone was able to get out of the home, with two people being transported to the hospital to treat non-life threatening burns.

Officials say that the house is a total loss.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot