2 hospitalized after house fire in Wakeshema Township

WAKESHEMA TWP., Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a house fire in South Kalamazoo County Sunday morning.

The South Kalamazoo County Fire authority says they were dispatched to the fire around 2 a.m. in Wakeshema Township.

The video below, shot by authorities, shows the fire fully engulfing the home minutes after crews got to the scene.

Fire officials learned at the scene that 8 people were residing in the home, which had no working smoke detectors.

Everyone was able to get out of the home, with two people being transported to the hospital to treat non-life threatening burns.

Officials say that the house is a total loss.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube