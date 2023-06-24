2 hospitalized after boat explodes at Mason Co. marina

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after their boat exploded while they were on board, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived at the Ludington Municipal Marina around 11:30 p.m. Friday to find two people with severe burns on “C Dock.”

The sheriff’s office says the couple from Indiana had just gotten to their boat when they noticed the strong smell of fuel.

Right away, they tried to disconnect the batteries on the vessel, but this created a spark which caused the explosion.

The couple was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment.

Family members told deputies Saturday that the victims are in serious condition, but stable.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division towed the 38-foot vessel from the Ludington Municipal Marina to the Copyeon Park boat launch Friday night.

Around noon Saturday, the sheriff’s office’s Dive Team started underwater recovery operations at the slip.

Divers, along with an underwater ROV (remotely operated vehicle), recovered several pieces of debris from the explosion.

