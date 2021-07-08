2 emergency responders receive awards from South Haven Area Emergency Services

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two emergency responders whose lifesaving efforts were credited with rescuing a driver from a burning vehicle last month were honored by South Haven Area Emergency Services on Wednesday night.

SHAES’ paid, on-call firefighter and EMT paramedic Johanna Quinn and Allegan County Sheriff’s Office deputy Jacob Gage were presented with the department’s Lifesaving Award.

The two responded June 18 to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 109th Avenue and 66th Street in Casco Township.

One of the drivers was trapped in a vehicle when it caught fire.

Gage, who has been a deputy for less than a year, was in the area and the first emergency responder to arrive on the scene.

He tried to control the fire with an extinguisher and began the rescue of the trapped driver as the vehicle burned.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Quinn, a SHAES responder for seven years, drove to the scene from her home.

Together, the two were able to extricate the driver, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Quinn and Gage put themselves at risk, overcoming the smoke, heat and inherent danger to remove the patient from the burning vehicle and then rendered first aid until SHAES units arrived,” SHAES Chief Brandon Hinz said.

The incident was the third major crash over a few hours on June 18 for SHAES responders, according to a news release Thursday.

SHAES is on track to have a record year for emergency responses.

“These have been trying times lately, but I take comfort knowing our communities are well served with such dedicated public servants,” Hinz said.