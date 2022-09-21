Watch Now
2 dead, 3 hurt in Niles mass shooting

Posted at 2:08 PM, Sep 21, 2022
NILES, Mich. — Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a mass shooting in Niles Tuesday night.

The Niles Police Department says the shooting happened near the intersection at Sixth and Eagle streets at around 11:30 p.m.

We’re told a group of individuals went up to a home in the area and fired rounds into it.

Police have since named 15-year-old Demi Galvin and 18-year-old Yasmeen Scott, both from Niles, as the deceased victims in the incident.

The three others were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

Officers say the shooting is believed to be related to two other homicides in the area.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with investigators at 269-683-1313 or by texting “TIPNILESPD” with a message to 274637. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

