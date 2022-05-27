Cass Co. high school placed on lockdown after subject seen with gun

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Cass County school was placed on lockdown after a subject with several firearms was spotted on school property Friday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says one person was seen inside a car with a rifle near Ross Beatty High School near the intersection at Ranger Drive and Kamp Kozy Street. We’re told that part of Ranger Drive is considered school property.

First responders contacted the individual in under three minutes of receiving the report. Deputies say the person claimed to be hunting small game in a nearby field.

We’re told the person had a sidearm, two rifles and one pellet rifle. Authorities say the subject had valid licenses for having a concealed pistol and for hunting game.

The sheriff’s office says the weapons and the concealed-pistol license were seized.

The incident prompted the school to be placed on lockdown, CCSO says.

No threats to staff or students were detected. No injuries were reported.

