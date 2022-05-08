Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 arrested following traffic stop

KDPS
file photo
KDPS
Posted at 8:06 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 08:06:35-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two Kalamazoo residents were arrested Saturday night after police discovered illegal narcotics and two loaded handguns during a traffic stop.

The traffic stop happened just before 10:40 on North Church Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said during the traffic stop, the driver of the car was arrested on a valid warrant and a further investigation and search of the car, police found illegal narcotics and firearms.

Both individuals are being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on a number of weapons and narcotic charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News