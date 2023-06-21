GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority underwent two days of training exercises this week.

19 agencies undergo emergency response training at Ford International Airport

Training started Monday and wrapped up Tuesday.

It included a Full-Scale Exercise Tuesday morning, which simulates an emergency event and evaluates the emergency response plans.

19 agencies and about 200 people participated in the exercise, including first responders and volunteers.

First responders had to extinguish fires, support volunteers simulating injuries, direct responders and more.

“Simulating an emergency event is integral for our team and mutual aid partners to be equipped with the necessary protocols for an emergency response plan,” Airport Authority Fire Chief Tony Gutierrez said. “It’s important that we continuously fine-tune our emergency response plans to ensure the safety of our passengers and community.”

The agencies involved in Tuesday’s training include:



GFIAA Fire Department

GFIAA Police Department

GFIAA Operations

GFIAA Maintenance

GFIAA Communications

Kentwood Fire Department

Cascade Fire Department

Kent County Emergency Management

Dutton Fire Department

Caledonia Fire Department

Life EMS

AMR Ambulance

Rockford Ambulance

Kent County Emergency Medical Services

American Red Cross

Southwest Airlines

Kentwood Police Department

Michigan State Police

Kent County Sheriff's Office

Kent County Emergency Services Team

Medical Reserve Corp.

FAA Traffic Tower Control Tower

Kent County Dispatch

"Like anything, if you know the people that are coming and what they expect of you and what you expect of them, it makes everybody's life a whole lot easier because everybody is firing on the same cylinders, and then we can accomplish the tasks safely and effectively," Gutierrez added.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to conduct a Full-Scale Exercise every three years.

