18-year-old drowns while swimming with friends at Caledonia-area lake

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A tragedy took place at a Caledonia-area lake Sunday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, after a young man from Byron Township drowned Sunday afternoon.

Deputies recovered the 18-year-old's body from Campbell Lake in Bowne Township, but they're still working to determine what led up to the drowning. His name has not been released.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning near the corner of 84th and Snow.

An 18-year-old was reportedly swimming in the lake with friends when he went underwater, and never came up for air.

Deputies, alongside Alto and Caledonia Fire Departments, led the search. However, because of the depth and conditions of the water, crews weren’t initially able to locate the victim.

By 3 p.m., a Marine Patrol unit, with the help of responding fire departments and a witness on scene, took several boats on the water and eventually found the young man. But by then, he was pronounced dead.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says there’s no ongoing safety concerns at Campbell Lake, but they encourage everyone to “use caution around water.”

