POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old Baroda resident is in the hospital following a crash in Pokagon Township Sunday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. near Peavine Street and Sink Road.

We’re told the driver was traveling eastbound along Peavine Street when he lost control while navigating a curve and hit a tree.

The 18-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, deputies say.

Speed is a suspected contributor in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube