170 BIRTHDAY CANDLES: Michigan's oldest rural school celebrates milestone

GLENN, Mich. — Glenn Public School, established in 1854, and considered the oldest, continuous rural school in Michigan, is turning 170 years old this year.

"The school has been a cornerstone of the local community, providing generations of students with a quality education," said Jamie Walle, Superintendent of Glenn Public Schools. "This celebration is a tribute to the dedication of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners who have helped shape Glenn Public School into the institutin it is today."

All members of the community are invited to join in the festivities and celebrate 170 years of educational excellence with Glenn Public School on Sunday, May 26 from Noon-3 p.m.

Highlights of the celebration will include:



FREE - Alma's Splash of Color Face Painting FREE - Juan's Twist and Splash Balloons FREE - Bubba's Bounce House Rentals LLC FREE - Crane's Cider Donuts FREE - Fenn Valley Vineyards Sparkling Grape Juice FREE - Music by Kevin McDaniel & Jerry Huber FREE - Carnival Games For purchase - Ice Cream Ladies For Purchase - Taqueria La Tia Linda For Purchase - 170th Anniversary t-shirts (proceeds support Glenn Scholarship fund) 11. For Purchase - 170th Wooden ornament/magnet (proceeds support Glenn PTC activities)

