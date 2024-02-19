17-year-old missing from Walker considered "endangered"

WALKER, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old missing girl.

Onna Marie Myers-Wilson was last seen in the area of Wilson Ave. and Leonard St. NW in the city of Walker Sunday evening.

Investigators say she was found to be missing from her home shortly before midnight Sunday.

They believe she left voluntarily.

Despite their understanding of how she left, she is considered "endangered" due to her prior medical history.

Onna is 17-years-old, about 5 foot, 4 inches tall. and approximately 310 pounds.

She has black hair, and hazel eyes.

Her family tells investigators that Onna often has black sweatpants and hoodies on, while typically wearing white and blue shoes.

If you have any information about where Onna Marie Myers-Wilson might be, you are asked to contact Walker Police at (616) 791-6832, or submit information anonymously via Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

